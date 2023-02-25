Cleanup Time
If you’re counting (and it seems like just about everyone is), that’s two races in a row in which Chase Sexton has crashed all by himself while leading. The mistake in Oakland was especially big—had Sexton taken the win over Tomac he’d have left Northern California with the points lead. On the other hand, mistakes do happen in racing, and Sexton showed last summer he’s completely capable of cleaning these things up. And even with those mistakes he was so fast he was still able to finish on the box both times! Will Sexton use Arlington as an opportunity to show us we’re all making a little too much over the issues he’s had in the last two rounds? -Aaron Hansel
Open Door Policy
If there is one rider you absolutely do not want to give any opportunity to reinject himself back into the championship picture, it’s Cooper Webb. Once he sees an open door, he always seems to be able to barge his way through, regardless of how the previous races have gone for him. That’s exactly what’s happening right now. After winning in Tampa, he was back on the hunt in Oakland, using his incredible second-half strength to take advantage of Sexton’s diminished late-race pace and nearly zap Tomac on the last lap for a win. He’s now tied for second with Sexton and sits seven points out of the lead. If Tomac or Sexton give Webb another inch in Arlington, expect him to take a mile. -Hansel
Eight, Six, Repeat
In the last four rounds Justin Barcia has gone 8, 6, 8, 6. If all you saw was him racing and never looked at the results, you’d think his finishes would have been a little better—he’s been very fast out there! Barcia’s been a podium guy for years, and he took third in San Diego this year. If the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider is able to get a good start and avoid any trouble in Arlington, he should be in the hunt to get back on the box. -Hansel
Searching
If you were looking closely in Oakland, you probably noticed Ken Roczen wasn’t using Factory Connection suspension anymore. Early on it seemed like the move had worked for him, as he was able to secure a heat race win. But then things went off the rails for Roczen late in the main event. After maintaining fifth place for quite a while, Roczen slid all the way back to 11th and is now tied for fifth in the championship with Aaron Plessinger. Will Roczen stick with his Oakland setup or will his search for more performance lead him back to Factory Connection, or something completely different in Arlington? -Hansel
Consistent Improvement
Joey Savatgy really needs to be getting more attention for the fantastic work he’s been doing in the 450SX Class with limited resources. He started the season with three tenths in a row, improved to ninth for a pair of rounds, and just took eighth in Oakland. He literally hasn’t placed worse than his previous week at all this season. This is the epitome of building off the previous week! Can he take it a step farther in Arlington? -Hansel
Three for Three
Hunter Lawrence is largely considered the favorite in the 250SX East Region, and he’s certainly lived up to it so far. He won the first race by a large margin over Max Anstie and put in a hero ride in Tampa to come from a ways back and pass Nate Thrasher in the final turn to go back-to-back. So far nobody has shown they’re able to compete with the #96, and after his gritty ride in Tampa it’s tough to think anyone will be able to stop him. If the competition wants to prevent a runaway somebody needs to get in the way of Lawrence going back-to-back-to-back this weekend. -Hansel
Time to Flex
Michael Mosiman has gotten better and better in recent years, with each season seeming like it just might be the one in which he breaks out for multiple wins and challenges for a championship. Well, 2023 hasn’t started out like that for Mosiman, and while the 250SX East Region is only two races in, Mosiman no doubt expected to have better results than a sixth and a seventh so far. Yes, he was helped to the ground in Tampa by Lawrence, but you’d expect a rider of Mosiman’s caliber to be able to recover a little better. Mosiman’s fast, we’ve seen plenty examples of it in the past, and he needs to show it again in Arlington. -Hansel
Win Or Bust
Before Tampa Supercross Nate Thrasher had three supercross wins under his belt and just as many podiums. That’s right, Thrasher had never finished second (or third) in a race before Tampa where he came within 0.134thof a second of winning, after he led the entire race. While winning is great, consistency wins championships. Will Trasher put in another consistent ride in Arlington, or will it be another win or mid-pack race? -Sarah Whitmore
The Future Is Bright
The second round of Supercross Futures will take place in Arlington, though with a slightly different lineup than the first round at A2. With Haiden Deegan and Talon Hawkins moving up to the 250SX class who will be the standout talent? Julien Beaumer was greatly overlooked at A2, even though he was fastest in practice and had the second fastest lap time in the main. He unfortunately finished 16th after his handlebars came loose and he had to pull into the pits to get them fixed. Will he be able to keep the nerves at bay, that (rightfully so) seem to haunt these rookies? Or will A2 winner Daxton Bennick or maybe Evan Ferry stand atop the podium? -Whitmore
Triple The Fun (For Us)
It's the second Triple Crown of the year, and while the riders seem to hate the Triple Crown format, the fans love it. So much action and opportunity for usually consistent guys to mess up. It's always more fun to watch a race when you have no idea what is going to happen. Will we see three different moto winners? Will there be another first-time winner? Most importantly does the Triple Crown jinx apply to Hunter Lawrence too or does it only affect Jett? -Whitmore