Results Archive
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Scouting Moto Combine Shows Coming to MavTV Next Week

February 24, 2023 11:45am | by:
Main image by Derek Garcia

Check out MavTV every Tuesday for RacerTV, offering coverage of GNCC Racing, Loretta Lynn’s, and more. Up starting next week are last year’s Scouting Moto Combine shows, featuring the top amateurs of today working with professionals of the past, like Chad Reed, Broc Glover, Michael Byrne, Jeff Stanton, and Broc Tickle. The coaches are all wearing mics throughout the Combine process, so you can listen along as they add lessons for the too young riders.

Tune in and watch the U.S. Air Force Moto Scouting Combine shows on MAVTV:

Combine Ep. 1 - RedBud - Tuesday, February 28th @ 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Combine Ep. 2 - Ironman - Tuesday, March 7th @ 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Combine Ep. 3 - Fox Raceway - Tuesday, March 7th @ 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST

Three different racers emerged triumphant at the Scouting Moto Combines in 2022, all of whom enjoyed dominant 1-1 performances en route to victory. At RedBud, Haiden Deegan prevailed to set the tone for a successful final season of amateur competition that has led to an already impressive start at the pro level with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. At Ironman it was Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas, who put the finishing touch on a stellar amateur career and now races alongside his new teammates Hunter and Jett Lawrence in the pros. The summer concluded with SLR Honda’s Noah Viney leading the way at Fox Raceway, which capped off one of the biggest ascensions by any rider in amateur motocross last season. 

The October 2022 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Get-Ready-For-Primetime Combine

The Scouting Moto Combine is helping the future stars of AMA Pro Motocross be more prepared for their professional careers.
