Note: Main image is from the 2022 Arlington Supercross, photo by Align Media
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 25, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This race will be the seventh round of 2023 and will be the third 250SX East Region event of the season. This round will be a Triple Crown race and will also be a 250SX Futures race as well. The 250SX Futures main event will be a part of the night show broadcast on Peacock.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Arlington Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Arlington Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be off this weekend before the second round Wild Boar GNCC in Florida March 4 and 5.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
ArlingtonTriple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 25
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|139
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|132
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|104
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|52
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|44
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|38
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|36
|5
|Tom Vialle
|33
2023 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Arlington Supercross
Arlington Supercross Race Center
Arlington Supercross Injury Report
Arlington Supercross entry lists below
Arlington - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 25, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Arlington - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListFebruary 25, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|31
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
Arlington - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry ListFebruary 25, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|13
|Tyler Edmondson
|Pismo Beach, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|17
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|Enzo Temmerman
|Visalia, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|28
|Preston Boespflug
|Updated
|Battle Ground, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|29
|Julien Beaumer
|Updated
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
TICKETS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2023 Arlington SX Track Preview with Supercross Futures' Casey Cochran
Video by Donnie Southers
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Arlington Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Arlington, Texas.
Saturday, February 25, 2023