Arenacross
Denver
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Hobbs
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Get Well Soon Phil Nicoletti

February 24, 2023 11:00am | by:
Bad news for Bad News Phil. Our Friday UnPhiltered columnist went down in the whoops on Oakland during practice and dislocated his wrist. He spent most of the day in Oakland in the hospital getting the wrist into traction and then yanked on, and we can only imagine the foul language heard inside that room.

The injury is pretty rough, which both bone and ligament damage. Phil underwent surgery yesterday (Thursday) near home in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will be off the bike for awhile, we’re not really sure yet how this will impact his racing schedule going forward in 2023. We do know Phil is probably hurting today after surgery so we’re giving him this Friday off. Thanks to FXR for backing Phil’s column, and, as always, send you questions to 

Get well soon, Phillip.

