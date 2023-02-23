Video: RacerTV

The first round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. KTM-mounted Steward Baylor Jr. claimed the win at the opening round ahead of Ben Kelley (KTM) and Ricky Russell (Yamaha). Defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) finished fourth overall.

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Big Buck GNCC.

Read the post-race Big Buck GNCC press release and Jared Bolton’s Key Takeaways Report.