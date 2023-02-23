Watch: Full Big Buck GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
February 23, 2023 9:30am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video: RacerTV
The first round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. KTM-mounted Steward Baylor Jr. claimed the win at the opening round ahead of Ben Kelley (KTM) and Ricky Russell (Yamaha). Defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) finished fourth overall.
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Big Buck GNCC.
Read the post-race Big Buck GNCC press release and Jared Bolton’s Key Takeaways Report.
Big Buck GNCC Results
GNCC
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:47:19.199
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|2
|Ben Kelley
|02:47:54.000
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|3
|Ricky Russell
|02:47:59.000
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:48:06.000
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Craig Delong
|02:48:26.000
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
XC2
GNCC
Ironman - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:02:03.213
|Kawasaki
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:03:19.710
|Auckland
|KTM
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|03:03:22.752
|Honda
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:04:12.226
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Benjamin Herrera
|03:06:10.997
|Kawasaki
XC3
GNCC
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:16:06.851
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jake Froman
|03:16:36.992
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:20:42.859
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|4
|Dominick Morse
|01:39:42.658
|Newark Valley, NY
|Husqvarna
|5
|Mack S Riemer
|01:41:30.472
|Saxonburg, PA
|Yamaha
WXC
GNCC
Ironman - WXC RaceOctober 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:57:27.360
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|02:02:10.213
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|3
|Prestin Raines
|02:13:40.700
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|4
|Kayla Oneill
|02:16:59.699
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|5
|Taylor Johnston
|02:27:43.610
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|25
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|21
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|18
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|16
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|30
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|25
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|21
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|18
|5
|Mason Semmens
|16
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|30
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|25
|3
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|21
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|18
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|16
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|30
|2
|Rachael Archer
|25
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|16
Main image by Mack Faint