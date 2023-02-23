For the second time in a few weeks, we head back to Texas. This time, it’s Arlington, one of the more popular stops on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship calendar. AT&T Stadium is one of the more spectacular venues in America and has hosted this round since 2010. They say everything is bigger in Texas and in this case, it’s hard to argue. The sheer size and scope of this stadium is hard to appreciate unless visited in person. With a controlled environment inside and reasonable weather expected outside this year, it’s hard to not look forward to a trip to the greater DFW area.
Dirty Little Secrets
The start for this year’s layout spans nearly the entire length of the stadium. It bends into a long 180 left and down the visitor’s sideline for the first rhythm section. On a normal lap, riders will want to triple into this section, launching from a lower take-off and landing on the backside of a taller backwards-ski variation. That allows them to stay low and fast. The next step-on step-off will set up for a basic triple into a 180 left.
The finish line jump is immediately on the exit of this 180, followed by a few small jumps before a right-hand 90 into the tunnel. Riders will drift to the right and protect the inside entering the tunnel but fade to the left once inside it, opening up the corner and setting themselves up for the next double. Said double is a small one into a 90-degree right.
The next section is interesting as conventional wisdom says riders will want to stick to the inside through the prior right but that doesn’t set them up for the needed momentum to execute the following whoops-to-step-off section. Not only do riders need to step off of the whoops, they need to then step off of the landing, too. If done correctly, they would then be able to triple into the next 180 (similar to before the finish line).
A netted 180 right leads to the main whoops section on this layout and Dallas whoops can be nasty. The dirt has been softer in recent years which has led to whoop deterioration but it’s still something to note anytime we head to Dallas.
A 180 left meets the end of the whoops and fires riders past the mechanics’ area. That chute goes down the start straight in the opposite direction and funnels into a very tight 180 right. This right will be tricky as riders will want to protect the inside but that will also disallow doubling out of the corner. The next step-over-tabletop needs that corner double, too, increasing the conundrum. Watch for this section to be a common block passing zone as riders are in a very bad predicament if under pressure on corner entry.
Landing the step-over-tunnel tabletop leads to a slight bend to the right with a double right in the apex. Riders will seat bounce this double right at the last second before firing into a 180 left.
A standard supercross triple is alongside the width of the stadium before bending 90 degrees to the left and onto the first rhythm of the layout.
Overall, the track could offer some interesting options but I’m very intrigued by a few of the passing zones. Those 180-degree turns are going to be a battle zone. Riders may have to wait for those spots to make a move, knowing that they have to get aggressive there or wait another full lap.
Who’s Hot
Hunter Lawrence has gone two-for-two to open the 250SX East Region series. These Triple Crown events change the dynamic a bit, but he has to like how the points are shaping up.
Max Anstie is the surprise of 2023 with his opening round podiums. That gentleman can talk.
Haiden Deegan is learning quickly. His speed and brash approach to racing is undeniable. Can he stay upright through a whole series? That’s to be determined.
Eli Tomac won the Oakland battle of attrition, extending his points lead.
Christian Craig quietly put in his best ride of the season with a seventh.
Aaron Plessinger’s last two results are 3-4. That’s pretty good, right? Super insightful reporting here, folks.
Who’s Not
Adam Cianciarulo had a tough Oakland. Nothing further to report, just wasn’t a good main event.
Ken Roczen didn’t have a great qualifying day but then won the heat race. I thought maybe he figured something out, but a subpar main event quelled that hope.
Oakland. That’s it. The city of Oakland is in a bad way. I personally witnessed a smash-and-grab, saw about a dozen broken windows in theft aftermath, and one of my friends witnessed a convenience store armed robbery. While it's of course good for to promote fans visiting these SX stops, I’m not sure if I can, of good conscience, recommend visiting Oakland.
Bold Predictions
Ken Roczen arrives in Arlington with Tru-Trac dual shocks taken from a mint condition 1978 RM250. He brings on Penske as his newest suspension tuner.
Chase Sexton brings on a coaching triumvirate of David Goggins, Tony Robbins, and strangely, Grant Cardone to help him get over the hump.
My Picks
250
Hunter
Thrasher
Max
450
Chase
Eli
Soop Coop