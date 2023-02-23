Results Archive
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 12: Blair & Weigandt Review Oakland SX, Preview Arlington Triple Crown

February 23, 2023 2:10pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insider takes you behind the scenes with Align Media’s Mike Emery as he tells us what it takes to be on the floor, capturing iconic images of the world’s best racers. Jason and Daniel give you who’s hot and who’s not as they look ahead to the triple crown in Arlington. Finally, the Insiders welcome stat guru Clinton Fowler to break down the historic numbers compiled by Monster Energy Yamaha racer Eli Tomac

If you missed the first 11 episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 11 – Wide-Open Championship – feat. Vanilla Ice

SMX Insider – Episode 10 – James Stewart breaks down Tomac vs. Sexton

SMX Insider – Episode 9 – Feat. Justin Brayton

SMX Insider – Episode 8 – San Diego Recap with Rob Ninkovich

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories



The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now