Moto Training Supplements: Arma's All-in-One Wonder

So what’s in it then?

We’re glad you asked. Blitz is stimulant-free, gluten-free, and all-natural. Arma Blitz also utilizes 100% natural sweeteners, coloring, and flavors, so you can feel comfortable about what you’re putting in your body.

Check out the full Arma Blitz lineup: Electrolytes, BCAAs (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine), Palatinose, ElevATP, Glutamine, Beta-Alanine, Cluster Dextrin, and Bioperine. And let’s not forget other key players: Dextrose, Natural Flavors, Silicon Dioxide, Citric Acid, Beet Root Powder for that fancy color, Stevia Leaf Extract, and Monk Fruit Extract.

Why do I need all those? What do they do?

Electrolytes are chemicals that conduct electricity when they’re mixed with water. Once they’re let loose, they help regulate muscle and nerve function and balance blood pressure. Meanwhile, branched-chain amino acids, called BCAAs, increase muscle growth, decrease muscle soreness, and cut down fatigue while training so you can keep going even when you feel like giving up.

Your new friend Palatinose delivers a steady, slow stream of fuel while you’re training thanks to glucose. And since it’s low on the glycemic index, you get a long-lasting stretch of sustainable endurance that’ll keep you powered up all day while ElevATP provides fuel for your muscles to run, improves your already stellar power output, and reduces performance decrements that are associated with overreaching while training. (But you’d never do that, right?)

Strenuous physical activity can dehydrate your body and drain your cells of glycogen, the energy stores you need to keep your muscles powered. L-Glutamine, combined with L-Alanine, may help reduce fatigue or decrease muscle soreness during and after exercise.

Beta-Alanine helps your body produce a protein building block found in the muscles, heart, and brain that boosts exercise performance. It also reduces overall fatigue as well as acidity in your muscles, and increases muscle endurance and exercise capacity.

Extracted from the fruit of black pepper, Bioperine increases your body's level of absorption of nutrients by creating a natural delivery system to your cells. Since many proteins, amino acids, and extracts go to waste in your digestive system, Bioperine helps make sure these vital nutrients make it into your bloodstream.

Last but not least, we’ve got the game-changer called Cluster Dextrin, which offers a sustained release of fuel, processed by your stomach quickly, making it ready for your body to burn ASAP. Cluster Dextrin helps you perform better and recover faster.

Now you’re talking. When do I take Blitz?

Just mix it up and enjoy about 30 minutes before your next workout. Once you’re done, mix up another scoop to have after your training session. Your body will thank you.

Okay, fine, but what about the other sports?

Blitz can also help you in other sports, or in your accessory training. Arma’s optimal electrolyte blend keeps you hydrated, promotes post-workout muscle fiber regeneration, and you won’t ever have to worry about any unnecessary calories from sugars, fats, or carbs, because they don’t have any.

Other key ingredients like Beta-Alanine also support muscular endurance so you can have more productive, harder workouts while boosting muscle mass, particularly when engaging in anaerobic exercises such as weightlifting. (Side note: you know that feeling you get sometimes right before a race? Or in the middle of a training session? When you look at your friend and say, “Man! My face is on fire right now!” That’s paresthesia, which is a result when taking perfectly effective doses of Beta-Alanine.)

Arma Blitz comes in either .7oz single-serve packets or in a 14 oz tub of delicious glory. Arma Blitz comes in Berry Blast. (That’s all you need. Trust us.)

And even better, Arma is giving us a special discount for you all to use. Use code RX20 for 20% savings on one order.

SHOP NOW!