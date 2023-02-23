The seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in Arlington, Texas. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.
450SX
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis sustained a concussion in Houston. He’ll miss Arlington, but the team hopes he’ll be ready for Daytona.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is out after incurring serious injuries while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits and a Suzuki DR-Z50, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: A broken scaphoid, sustained during the week before San Diego, has kept Musquin off the bike. The decision has been made to not rush the healing process, and Musquin is out indefinitely.
Alex Ray – Thumb | Out
Comment: Ray broke his thumb in Tampa. He hopes to be back by Indianapolis, but if he’s not back by then, he’s confident he’ll line up in Detroit.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out with a torn right Achilles tendon, likely for the season.
Justin Starling – Eye, Knee | In
Comment: Starling crashed big in Tampa and has been dealing with a tweaked knee ever since. He raced in Oakland, but his knee hampered his performance. He’s in for Arlington.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out indefinitely due to a knee injury sustained during practice. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
250SX East
Vince Friese – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: All we know regarding Friese is that he’s “sidelined” with an injury. There are no updates at this time.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker is out with a fractured arm, which he suffered while practicing before the season. Currently there is no timetable on his return.
Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out
Comment: Kilroy broke both wrists in Houston. He’s had surgery but is out for the time being.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out
Comment: Marchbanks broke his wrist during pre-season training. The team hopes to have him back for the final four races of supercross.
Cullin Park - Head, Shoulder | In
Comment: Park banged his head and shoulder in Tampa and sustained a grade three shoulder separation. He’s had treatment the last two weeks and will ride on Thursday to make sure he’s okay to race. Right now, the plan is to line up in Arlington.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Comment: Romano is out with a torn ACL. It’s unlikely we’ll see him line up for any supercross this season.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out
Comment: There is no timetable for the return of Shimoda, who is healing up after breaking his collarbone before the start of the 250SX season.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out
Comment: Swoll is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken arm. Talon Hawkins is filling in for him while he’s out.
250SX West Region | Next Race: Seattle SX on March 25, 2023
Austin Forkner – Knee
Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.
Kyle Greeson – Back
Comment: Greeson suffered a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season and is out.
Matt Moss – Thumb
Comment: Moss hurt his thumb early in the main event in Oakland and pulled out. He should be good to go for the next 250SX round in Seattle.
Carson Mumford – Calf
Comment: Mumford was slated to return to action this weekend, but a calf injury will delay his return until Seattle.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist
Comment: Nicoletti dislocated his wrist in Oakland and went straight to the hospital. The team says right now he's looking at a two-three month recovery process. He's scheduled for surgery this week.