Results Archive
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Arlington

Injury Report Arlington

February 23, 2023 1:00pm
by:

The seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in Arlington, Texas. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis sustained a concussion in Houston. He’ll miss Arlington, but the team hopes he’ll be ready for Daytona.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out after incurring serious injuries while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits and a Suzuki DR-Z50, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: A broken scaphoid, sustained during the week before San Diego, has kept Musquin off the bike. The decision has been made to not rush the healing process, and Musquin is out indefinitely.

Alex Ray – Thumb | Out

Comment: Ray broke his thumb in Tampa. He hopes to be back by Indianapolis, but if he’s not back by then, he’s confident he’ll line up in Detroit.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out with a torn right Achilles tendon, likely for the season.

Justin Starling – Eye, Knee | In

Comment: Starling crashed big in Tampa and has been dealing with a tweaked knee ever since. He raced in Oakland, but his knee hampered his performance. He’s in for Arlington.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart is out indefinitely due to a knee injury sustained during practice. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.

Malcolm Stewart is out for the foreseeable future.
Malcolm Stewart is out for the foreseeable future. Align Media

250SX East

Vince Friese – Banged Up | TBD

Comment: All we know regarding Friese is that he’s “sidelined” with an injury. There are no updates at this time.

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Comment: Hammaker is out with a fractured arm, which he suffered while practicing before the season. Currently there is no timetable on his return.

Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out

Comment: Kilroy broke both wrists in Houston. He’s had surgery but is out for the time being.

Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out

Comment: Marchbanks broke his wrist during pre-season training. The team hopes to have him back for the final four races of supercross.

Cullin Park - Head, Shoulder | In

Comment: Park banged his head and shoulder in Tampa and sustained a grade three shoulder separation. He’s had treatment the last two weeks and will ride on Thursday to make sure he’s okay to race. Right now, the plan is to line up in Arlington.

Cullin Park
Cullin Park Aaron Hansel

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Comment: Romano is out with a torn ACL. It’s unlikely we’ll see him line up for any supercross this season.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out

Comment: There is no timetable for the return of Shimoda, who is healing up after breaking his collarbone before the start of the 250SX season.

Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out

Comment: Swoll is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken arm. Talon Hawkins is filling in for him while he’s out.

250SX West Region | Next Race: Seattle SX on March 25, 2023

Austin Forkner – Knee

Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.

Kyle Greeson – Back

Comment: Greeson suffered a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season and is out.

Matt Moss – Thumb

Comment: Moss hurt his thumb early in the main event in Oakland and pulled out. He should be good to go for the next 250SX round in Seattle.

Carson Mumford – Calf

Comment: Mumford was slated to return to action this weekend, but a calf injury will delay his return until Seattle.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist

Comment: Nicoletti dislocated his wrist in Oakland and went straight to the hospital. The team says right now he's looking at a two-three month recovery process. He's scheduled for surgery this week. 

Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now