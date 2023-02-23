The seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in Arlington, Texas. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis sustained a concussion in Houston. He’ll miss Arlington, but the team hopes he’ll be ready for Daytona.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out after incurring serious injuries while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits and a Suzuki DR-Z50, go to Road2Recovery.com.