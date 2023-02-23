France Set to Experience First WSX Grand Prix

AUSTRALIA – SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the second round of the 2023 WSX will transform Groupama Stadium in Lyon into a dirt battleground for the first-ever French Grand Prix. Fans can register now for presale tickets to gain early access.

After two successful pilot events in 2022 that saw packed houses in Cardiff, Wales, and Melbourne, Australia, treated to incredible supercross action from some of the sport’s biggest names, WSX now expands its mission to elevate supercross into a truly global sport with six Grand Prix events across four continents in 2023.

Every round will be broadcast to millions of viewers worldwide on international television channels and streamed via the WSX.TV platform.

The WSX Championship offers the biggest prize money in supercross history, with $250,000 up for grabs. Due to the largest prize purse in supercross’ storied history, WSX’s second season has attracted ten teams and 40 of the world’s top riders vying for World Championship glory across two classes – WSX (450cc) and SX2 (250cc).

“Our vision for WSX is to elevate the sport of supercross globally, and we’re excited to bring the World Championship to France for the first time. French fans will now have the opportunity to watch their supercross heroes race for a world title on home soil,” said SX Global CEO, Adam Bailey. “With the World Championship based almost exclusively in the USA until 2022, French fans have not been able to witness racing for a supercross world title in their country.”

Bailey continued, “It was essential for us to establish a Championship round in France, which has one of the largest and most passionate fan bases. We can’t wait for them to witness WSX for the first time, which will be a historical moment for supercross in France.”

Two of the 10 teams – Bud Racing and Team GSM – are French-based, and WSX has attracted a host of French riders, including Cédric Soubeyras, Thomas Ramette, Jordi Tixier and others.

BUD Racing and French rider Cédric Soubeyras are returning to the WSX Championship to compete in the WSX class.

“I’m so happy! It’s a good thing the WSX is coming to France this year,” said Soubeyras. “Our country is strong in supercross and motocross. This year’s racing will be tougher than the pilot season because riders know WSX is the real deal.”

Soubeyras continued, “We race in big stadiums and big tracks with good teams and good prize money, and I’m sure many champions want to join the party. I can’t wait to be back on my 450cc BUD Racing bike to prepare for these races. All my friends are only talking about this race at the moment.”

BUD Racing Team Principal Stephane Dassé said, “France is an important country for motocross; the fans are really passionate. It’s very good the WSX is coming to France because the best European supercross riders mainly come from France. Riding in the Lyon Groupama Stadium is massive; these are the stadiums you see on TV for soccer, and having WSX here is incredible and exciting.”

“After finishing 3rd in the SX2 Class last year, we will have an event stronger team this year who can really fight to be at the front in both classes.”

WSX is appearing at Salon Du 2 Roues de Lyon, the biggest motorcycling event in France, over the next four days to promote the WSX French GP. Fans can register for exclusive access to presale tickets, and there will be opportunities to meet riders and team owners in person and grab their autographs.

Registration for FIM World Supercross French GP Presale tickets is available through the WSX website. Visit wsxchampionship.com to find out more.