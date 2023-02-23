FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Jon Rosenstiel had an amazing career in and out of the sport as his era goes from Marty Smith to Chad Reed. On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up “Jon R” and we talk about his career and more in this podcast, including our time at Yamaha together.

Listen to the Rosenstiel podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.