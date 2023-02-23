Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hosts VIP Event at Select Supercross Races

Main image is from 2022 Arlington SX, photo by Align Media

The following press release is from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA):

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hosts VIP Event at Select Monster Energy Supercross Races

Atlanta, GA - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Motocross is excited to announce that we will be hosting VIP events at select Monster Energy Supercross races. These exclusive events will give fans the opportunity to go behind the scenes and experience the excitement of the day in a new way.

The VIP events will take place at Houston,Tampa, Arlington, Indianapolis, Detroit, Glendale, Atlanta, Nashville and Denver Supercross races and will include early access into the stadium, watch the track walk from stadium seats, and a time of fellowship and information in a private room dedicated to FCA. In addition, you'll learn more about FCA Motocross, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of motocross to bring people together and help them grow in their faith. See how you can get involved, learn more about our camps, and trackside ministry happening in your state! The event will conclude just in time for practice and qualifying.