The Oakland Supercross is now behind us and the biggest talking point will of course be Chase Sexton crashing away another possible win late in the main event. We break down the anatomy of his crash as well as highlight Cooper Webb's quad line, Eli Tomac nearly dropping it on the last lap, start techniques between Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo, and whether McAdoo was a bit too aggressive returning the pass on Pierce Brown.

Film: Feld Motor Sports

