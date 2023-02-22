Like you said, you didn’t crash but you did have a little bit of a close call I think with Sexton. Was that a product of the shock?

[Laughs] No. Honestly, I think it was the track. I came out of that corner, and I was going two, three, three, three. I went two and I sat into the three and it just immediately threw me left. I was in the air and all I’m looking at is Tuff Blox. I’m like, “Okay, this is identical to A2. Sexton is about to lap me at A2, and I hit the Tuff Blox and crashed.” I landed center on the Tuff Block as good as you could do it. I was like, “Okay, we’re taking a ride.” Somehow it threw me to the right off the track, I think he almost hit me but I’m not exactly sure. But we made it out of there alive. Very close call with that one, but it is what it is.

When you have a moment like that, how long is it to recollect yourself and get back into a groove?

Honestly, I completely forgot about it like a lap later. It was fine. Just because of how gnarly the rest of the track was, I completely forgot about it immediately after that. The whoops were nasty. It was good, though.

In terms of your goals and your expectations you’re putting on yourself at this point in the season, are you meeting them still or are you still trying to get a little bit better?

I’m definitely trying to get better. I came into the season extremely under-prepared. I got my new Yamahas two days before Anaheim, and then I crashed at Anaheim, so I wasn’t able to ride. But the last couple weeks I’ve actually been able to get back on the bike during the week. I’d like to be getting better results, but just trying to put in the work and let it come. This race and the race before, it was like, all my goal was to do my laps and finish and try to be as mistake-free as possible and not crash, because I’m not going to be making progress if I’m crashing. So, I feel like I’ve done pretty good with that. Now I need to apply some more speed in the main events. I feel like I’ve shown that I have some speed through qualifying tenth last week and ninth this week. So, just got to be better. I feel like it’s going to come, though. We’ll see.