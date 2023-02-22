You are like a goldfish you literally over ate to the point where you threw up?

Yeah exactly, alright you ate too much so now we gotta cut some weight down, fastest way.

Jett that first lap it looked like you went really deep off of that first triple, can you just kind of take us through that first lap and how you just kind of turned on that patience after that?

[Thinking] I probably could have; I can’t quite remember right now. I went long on a couple of jumps. I know one time after the finish line jump, I went three and landed on the face of the quad and almost saw Jesus..

I was going to say in the heat you had a solid lead and then decided to try the quad anyway and went three and a half. Last lap of a heat race! So, what made you decide to try that?

Yeah, the first I tried it like halfway through and cased it a smidge and I am like, “Yes we felt this.” Last lap I am like, “Okay we got that triple good let’s try it, and the line didn’t look that soft, but as soon as I left the up-ramp I am like “Yeah, we are going to be feeling this for a very long time.” We got every single bit of that single we did not miss any bit. Ankles felt it, wrists felt it, body felt it. [laughs] I just thought we could have gotten it that lap. We did not get it so I’m like, “I guess that is out of the books for tonight.”

Jett like we said a little bit earlier there are going to be a few weeks off now, what do you get up to now? Do you jump on the 450, start doing some outdoor stuff? Or do you take it a little bit easier, what do the weeks look like for you?

So next week I start on the 450, I am doing some actual supercross testing. Doing some testing while I still have my supercross legs underneath me, but mainly getting ready for that SuperMotocross [playoffs] thing at the end of the year. And to kind of get a rough setting because I think I have said it multiple times now, no one really knows what the SuperMotocross layout is exactly going to be and how it's going to be built. We are going to do testing in a week and then maybe another couple of weeks on supercross or maybe a bit of outdoors. We are not 100 percent sure yet. A week or two before Seattle we’ll get back on the 250 for that.