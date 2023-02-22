6 | #56 | Enzo Lopes | Chesterfield, SC | Yamaha YZ250F

Lopes had a quiet night in Oakland, although he was on top of the board for a bit in the second qualifying session. Maybe he was worried about his brother-in-law, Phil Nicoletti, who crashed, hurt his wrist, and will be out for a while. This makes Enzo and me sad. #deathcross

7 | #34 | Max Vohland | Granite Bay, CA | KTM 250 | SX-F FE

Vohland looked spicy early on with quadding after the finish line, hammering the dragon back, and seemed to be a rider that picked up on the track real early in practice. But in both the heat and the main, he got dropped a bit by the riders in front of him. Contract year for Maximus, these races are big for his future.

8 | #49 | Mitchell Oldenburg | Godley, TX | Honda CRF250R

Oldenburg wasn’t feeling well coming into the race and admitted that he didn’t have it on this night. He was closing in on Maximus at one point but couldn’t get it done. Good interview with Freckle after the race, especially when I asked him about Jett. Check out the Pulpcasts on PulpMX.com for that one.

9 | #83 | Cole Thompson | Brigden, ON | Yamaha YZ250F

The team had a cool collab with a NASCAR entry into the Daytona 500 where they have the same Heartbeat Hot Sauce sponsor, and both ran the same graphics. That’s called synergy people!

10 | #84 | Mitchell Harrison | Leesburg, FL | GasGas MC 250F

I don’t know what Harrison did on the little west break, but he was WAY better in Oakland. In practice he looked better, qualified well, and then did this in the main event. Like, huh? Was he hurt coming into the year or something? Whatever he did coming into Oakland, do that again for the next 250SX west race.

11 | #79 | Dylan Walsh | Wildomar, CA | Kawasaki KX250

Oh man, Walsh almost died off the dragon-back on one lap as he nose-picked his way off it. Could’ve been ugly, but as it was, he got into the main via the LCQ and then with that crappy gate pick, finished about where he usually does, which is good.

12 | #59 | Robbie Wageman | Newhall, CA | Suzuki RM-Z250

Wageman holeshot the heat race! RM ARMY BABY! He also looked a little better than he had last time we saw him out there and maybe the main didn’t go the way he wanted it to, but he didn’t get the start. Still, he led the heat!

13 | #85 | Dilan Schwartz | Alpine, CA | Suzuki RM-Z250

As Dilan told me after the race, he just can’t seem to get a bunch of SX races in a row going to get some confidence down. He’s been hurt a bunch, and this is the best finish of the year for him so maybe this can be the start of something. Between (Marshall) Weltin going DNQ to start the year and Dilan not doing that great to start the year, HEP will take this 13th I’m sure.

14 | #53 | Derek Drake | Lake Elsinore, CA | Suzuki RM-Z250

Drake was the third Suzuki in a row in the main event and that’s about all I have as I didn’t notice much.