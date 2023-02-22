Twisted Tea Suzuki teammates Shane McElrath and Kyle Chisholm haven’t started 2023 exactly how they’ve wanted to. Both have found themselves in too many last chance qualifiers and the results aren’t coming as quickly as they’d hoped. Oakland seemed to be a step in the right direction, especially for McElrath who qualified well and ran just outside of the top 10 for much of the main event. Unfortunately for Chisholm, he injured his knee prior to Oakland and wasn’t sure he’d even race. He did though, made the main and finished up in 18th.

Six rounds into 2023, we talked to both of them to see how Oakland went for each of them as well as how things are feeling moving into the mid-point of the season.

Shane McElrath | 16th

Racer X: Sixteenth on the night, but overall, it looked like just a better day. Would you say that that’s fair to say?

Shane McElrath: Much better all around. We did a lot of work this week. Had some really long days. We’re not done working. It’s been a process. Honestly, I got started late and haven’t been really prepared. For me, it’s just been playing a lot of catch-up. The team has been working hard. The team is learning, also. We’re all working together and trying to better the bike. We have really good resources. It’s kind of learning to make them work together. So, I’m excited about the progress. We’ve still got some ways to grow and room to grow, but today felt like my first race day. I actually showed up, I practiced good, I raced a lot better. My heat race wasn’t very good, but in the main, for the first half of it at least was a good direction. I’m happy with the progress and I’m excited to get back to work.

Obviously, the track was super gnarly. Are you extra happy that everything worked as well as it did on such a gnarly track?

Yeah, it was definitely encouraging. That was kind of what happened in the main. I made a couple mistakes and kept them with me. I didn’t let them go. Everybody was making mistakes, but I made some mistakes and then started riding defensively because the guys were right behind me. Which, that’s the first time I’ve been in that situation all year. Had to kind of get some confidence from that. The track was definitely tough. It was very busy. Personally, I thought it was a good challenge. I like the slower tracks like that, but it was tough.