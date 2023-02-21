6D Helmets Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Sales

BREA, Calif. – 6D Helmets is excited to announce the tenth anniversary of sales. Kicked off in 2013 by the crash heard ‘round the world’, featuring Zach Bell flying spectacularly through the Dallas air, the company has achieved a multitude of accomplishments and highlights. From groundbreaking work within the NFL’s Head Health Challenge III, to changing the way the industry, and consumers alike, look at helmets, to the loyal customers that have embraced the brand. The company has also enjoyed sales success and considerable growth allowing continued investment back into R&D and new helmets. Today, 6D helmets are available in most mature markets around the globe, and will be more accessible in North America with new distribution partners Parts Unlimited and Parts Canada.

6D Helmets was founded 12 years ago by co-founders Bob Weber and Robert Reisinger. Recognizing that helmet technology had not materially advanced in many decades, the two started developing a suspended liner system to address both angular and linear acceleration forces better within the helmet. After 2-years of aggressive development, testing, and evaluation, 6D established the new gold-standard with the introduction of their game-changing ATR-1 off-road motorcycle helmet in 2013. The ATR-1’s revolutionary Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology (ODS) dramatically improved the helmet’s ability to mitigate impact forces and better protect the rider during an accident. ODS provides significantly improved linear and angular acceleration force reduction over broader ranges of energy demands than traditional helmet designs.

6D has continued to push helmet technology and rider safety, releasing 7 revolutionary helmets, all featuring ODSTM technology over the past 10 years. Other highlights include winning multiple titles in Supercross, Motocross, Superbike, Baggers, X-Games, Nitro Games, and other world-class racing events at both the professional and amateur levels. The greatest accomplishment, however, came in 2017 when it was announced 6D Helmets and laboratory partner Dynamic Research Inc., were selected the Grand Prize Winner of the NFL’s Head Health Challenge III Competition, further validating the performance and value of the proprietary Omni-Directional Suspension™ system. ODS is protected globally by 7 international patents with additional pending applications.

“6D is proud of its ten-year track record of growth and success while delivering the market better, safer helmets,” said Bob Weber, 6D’s CEO and cofounder, “At the same time, we are always forward focused, and continue to challenge ourselves to improve our technology and advance rider safety further.”

In celebration of entering a new decade of sales, 6D has released a new special “10-years of safety” logo, as well as a highlight video recapping some of the company’s many accomplishments and milestones.

visit www.6Dhelmets.com for more information.