Watch: Oakland Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

February 20, 2023 11:00am | by:
Watch: Oakland Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the sixth event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Oakland Supercross was the sixth 450SX race of 2023 and the fourth 250SX West Region event of the season. This event was also the sixth of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the fourth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Oakland Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class

250SX West Region Recap and Highlights

450SX Recap and Highlights

SMX Insider Post Race Show - Oakland 2023

Main Event Results

Supercross

Oakland - 250SX West Main Event

February 18, 2023
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 17:00.67415 Laps1:07.132 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 17:16.834+16.1601:07.760 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Cameron McAdoo 17:22.802+22.1281:08.116 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Levi Kitchen 17:28.479+27.8051:08.312 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Pierce Brown 17:30.988+30.3141:07.364 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

Supercross

Oakland - 450SX Main Event

February 18, 2023
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 21:28.91719 Laps1:06.189 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb 21:29.798+.8811:07.228 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Chase Sexton 21:42.168+13.2511:06.058 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Aaron Plessinger 21:46.053+17.1361:07.323 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Jason Anderson 21:50.747+21.8301:07.838 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia101
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States80
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States69
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States63
Full Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States139
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States132
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States132
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States111
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany104
Full Standings
