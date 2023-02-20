Video highlights from the sixth event of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Oakland Supercross was the sixth 450SX race of 2023 and the fourth 250SX West Region event of the season. This event was also the sixth of the 17-round AMA Supercross season and the fourth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Oakland Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class