Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

February 20, 2023 9:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 6 (of 17) — RingCentral Coliseum Oakland, California

Supercross

Oakland - 250SX West Main Event

February 18, 2023
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 17:00.67415 Laps1:07.132 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 17:16.834+16.1601:07.760 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Cameron McAdoo 17:22.802+22.1281:08.116 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Levi Kitchen 17:28.479+27.8051:08.312 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Pierce Brown 17:30.988+30.3141:07.364 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
6Enzo Lopes 17:31.389+30.7151:09.223 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
7Max Vohland 17:45.135+44.4611:09.660 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
8Mitchell Oldenburg 17:46.546+45.8721:10.332 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
9Cole Thompson 18:05.621+1:04.9471:10.671 Brigden, ON Canada Yamaha YZ250F
10Mitchell Harrison 17:02.46514 Laps1:11.171 Lansing, MI United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 2023 Oakland Supercross 250SX overall podium: Jett Lawrence (Honda), RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki).
The 2023 Oakland Supercross 250SX overall podium: Jett Lawrence (Honda), RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), and Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki). Align Media

Supercross

Oakland - 450SX Main Event

February 18, 2023
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 21:28.91719 Laps1:06.189 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb 21:29.798+.8811:07.228 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Chase Sexton 21:42.168+13.2511:06.058 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
4Aaron Plessinger 21:46.053+17.1361:07.323 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Jason Anderson 21:50.747+21.8301:07.838 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
6Justin Barcia 21:52.122+23.2051:07.344 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
7Christian Craig 21:59.063+30.1461:08.765 Temecula, CA United States Husqvarna FC 450
8Joey Savatgy 22:01.560+32.6431:08.618 Thomasville, GA United States Kawasaki KX450SR
9Colt Nichols 22:02.287+33.3701:07.979 Muskogee, OK United States Honda CRF450R
10Justin Cooper 22:11.076+42.1591:08.877 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
Eli Tomac (Yamaha) Align Media
The 2023 Oakland Supercross 450SX main event podium: Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Cooper Webb (KTM, and Chase Sexton (Honda).
The 2023 Oakland Supercross 450SX main event podium: Eli Tomac (Yamaha), Cooper Webb (KTM, and Chase Sexton (Honda).
 Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia101
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States80
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States69
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States63
6Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil63
7Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States52
9Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States51
10Dylan Walsh United Kingdom49
Full Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States139
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States132
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States132
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States111
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany104
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States104
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States97
8Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States82
9Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States75
10Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States75
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia52
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom44
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States38
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States36
5Tom Vialle France33
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States33
7Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States31
8Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States30
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States29
10Jace Owen Mattoon, IL United States23
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Round 1 (of 12) — Big Buck Farm — Union, South Carolina

Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM)
Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) Mack Faint
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro Race

February 18, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ryder Lafferty 02:49:36.000 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
2Lyndon Snodgrass 02:49:41.000 Australia Kawasaki
3Angus Riordan 02:50:16.000 Woodland, CA United States KTM
4Ruy Barbosa 02:50:51.000 Chile Honda
5Mason Semmens 02:51:36.000 Australia KTM
6Liam Draper 02:51:46.000 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
7Cody J Barnes 02:51:56.000 Sterling, IL United States Honda
8Michael Witkowski 02:54:32.478 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
9Evan Smith 02:54:48.020 Jefferson, GA United States Beta
10Jonathan Johnson 02:54:52.379 Landrum, SC United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am Race

February 18, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 02:58:46.898 Erin, NY United States Yamaha
2Dakoda Devore 03:00:55.779 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
3Zack Hayes 03:03:28.159 Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Jason Lipscomb 03:07:59.837 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
5Sawyer Carratura 03:15:49.695 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
6Van Gosselin 03:17:07.152 Pownal, VT United States KTM
7Jake Froman 03:17:24.100 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
8Aaron Zielfelder 02:54:53.174 Madbury, NH United States KTM
9Jhak Walker 01:53:12.299 Morrisonville, IL United States GasGas
10Blaceton Moore 01:09:23.957 Glouster, OH United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC Race

February 18, 2023
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Korie Steede 01:55:47.019 Beloit, OH United States KTM
2Rachael Archer 01:55:47.779 New Zealand Yamaha
3Rachel Gutish 02:02:11.379 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
4Shelby A Turner 02:04:35.690 Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Prestin Raines 02:12:11.437 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
6Kaitlyn Lindsey 02:16:38.570 Beaver Dam, KY United States Husqvarna
7Kayla Oneill 02:18:11.514 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
8Elizabeth Perez 01:57:17.617 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
9Megan Barnes 02:02:00.178 Okeechobee, FL United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Other Championship Standings

General Tire Arenacross Outlaws

Through Round 15

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

Michael Hicks claimed his fourth consecutive General Tire Arenacross Outlaws title. He then drove over the night and finished 19th in the Houston Supercross 250SX main event the following day.

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship 

Through Round 3 (of 6)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 8 (of 14)

AX Pro Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Pro 1 (122cc – Open)

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
TBDGeneral Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
