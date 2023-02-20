Results Archive
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Tim Gajser Suffers Broken Right Femur in Crash During Italian Championship

February 20, 2023 10:20am | by:
The following press release is from Honda HRC:

Tim Gajser injured at Italian Championship in Trentino

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser had a crash in the second moto at the Italian International Championship in Arco di Trento, landing heavily after a big jump, and having to be taken off the track by medics.

After a full check-up at the hospital, Gajser was discovered to have broken his right femur and will now have an operation to repair the injury. Once that has taken place it will be easier to determine a timetable for his return to action, but at this moment, we wish Tiga all the best with his surgery and hope he is back to full health soon.

Gajser had just finished second in the first moto at the Trentino track, and had been using the Italian series as a warm-up before the beginning of the 2023 MXGP World Championship, where he would be trying to defend his fifth world title that he won in 2022.

