Last week we dove into Sexton’s mindset after the race. Leading and crashing is such a crushing blow. Chase is trying to keep it from pulling him down.

“If you look at the negative, you’ll never pull yourself out of it. Negativity is never the answer. If I can be positive and try to be better, that’s all I can do,” he says. “I don’t want to think it’s bad luck, noting like that. Just gotta be better. Me being positive is really the only way out of it and I definitely think I’m capable of fixing the problem. It’s just finding those small pieces and putting them together. Everything else is really good.”

Why did he crash?

“It's hard to say,” he said. “I did the same thing I did the lap before and I didn’t end up on the ground. It is tough. It’s tough mentally to analyze what happened. It happened so fast and at that point there’s no saving it. Gotta go back and try to be better. You can’t blame the bike. I need to look back and go back to work.”

Before his big crash, Sexton made a mistake. He says that mistake did not lead to the crash. He had put it out of his mind. He felt fine until he wasn’t.

“I don’t think that [earlier crash] played any part,” he said. “Like I said I jumped the jump exactly how I did prior to that.”