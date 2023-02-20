Cooper Webb got himself back on the board in Monster Energy AMA Supercross last week when he broke through to win in Tampa, and his old strengths were on display: good start, hang in there through the middle of the race, then hammer late when the track is at its worst. By now, everyone knows that late-race craft is Webb’s asset, but there is a worry that he might not have the all-out sprint pace to stay in it often enough to use it.

In Tampa, he stayed close enough, but in Oakland, he didn’t. While in Tampa he was able to maintain in the whoops, he lost too much ground in the whoops in Oakland. He still put in the late-race fury, but even after a mistake from leader Eli Tomac, it wasn’t quite enough to get Webb the win. He came up short by 0.8 seconds.

“At the beginning I kind of latched on, and I committed to doing that jump line in the middle set of whoops, and Eli was really skimming them well,” he said. “Chase [Sexton] was getting through them well but I couldn’t really see what he was doing. I felt like there, through the dragon and then the other set of whoops is where I was giving up a little bit of time. I switched lines and that kinda helped, then at the end. I felt really good everywhere else and I think they just had a little pace on me there, to be honest, and every lap it just kind of added, added, added.”