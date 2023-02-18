Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Oakland Press Day Preview

February 18, 2023 1:40am | by:
Weege Show: Oakland Press Day Preview

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through Oakland for Monster Energy Supercross. He spoke to Eli Tomac today and wraps up what he learned from him, and many other storylines heading into this weekend.

All brought to you by Honda, and their lineup of race-ready motocrossers. The CRF250R and 450R give you point-and-shoot handling with suspension performance optimized for the track. And the low-end torque you need to get out of corners fast – and claim checkered flags even faster. See them in action as new HRC riders Colt Nichols and Chance Hymas join Chase Sexton and the Lawrence brothers this supercross season. Build your racing legacy with the brand that’s been winning for over fifty years: Honda.

Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now