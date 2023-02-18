Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of RingCentral Stadium in Oakland, California. Today is the rescheduled second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We're back for a momentarily blip of 250SX West today as this was originally Round 2 on the schedule, but was postponed due to flooding in the area back in January. As such, Jett Lawrence comes in with a 16-point advantage in the series, which will see just the one race now and then no racing again for the series until over a month from now.
The big story will be how Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire are feeling today after both of them had big crashes back at Anaheim that hampered their results. Thanks to some gritty rides, they're both in the championship hunt to some degree but a little ways down. We'll see how it goes today.
In the 450SX class, Eli Tomac still leads the championship after his fifth place finish in Tampa last week but the gap is narrower with Chase Sexton only two points back and last week's winner Cooper Webb just four points back.
Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen are still looking for their first wins of 2023 and Anderson did win in Oakland last year for the first of his seven wins in 2022. Perhaps we see our fourth different winner tonight.
We'll cover it all as practice is just getting underway in Oakland. Check out the broadcast schedule below with Race Day Live kicking off in a little over an hour.
Free Practice
As the first set of Free Practice headed out, it was Pierce Brown laying down the early pace in 250SX with a 1:09.860. The whoops were becoming a difference maker early and the rider who had it down the most was Jett Lawrence. Lawrence put down a 1:07.020 right in the middle of the session which proved to be 1.5 seconds faster than anyone throughout the rest of the session.
The long rhythm lane was also a point of discussion as most riders were tripling into it but the turning rhythm section portion at the end had different lines with some guys going 3-2-1-2 and others going 2-2-2-2.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1:07.020
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|1:08.551
|3
|Pierce Brown
|1:08.729
|4
|Cameron McAdoo
|1:08.806
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|1:09.588
Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac led the field around in 450SX free practice next as both riders had done some press day riding yesterday and know most of the track. It was Sexton with the early pace at a 1:08.406.
Justin Cooper fell on the wall jump near the end of the session and appeared to injure his hand but was able to remount and ride back to the mechanics area by himself. The track bit a few other guys as Chase Sexton and Cooper Webb both had top overs but everything else was smooth sailing.
It was Jason Anderson who would put a lap down right at the end to go fastest at a 1:08.360.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jason Anderson
|1:08.360
|2
|Chase Sexton
|1:08.406
|3
|Christian Craig
|1:08.552
|4
|Eli Tomac
|1:08.807
|5
|Justin Barcia
|1:09.552
First Qualifying Sessions
Qualifying kicked off with the 250SX guys hitting the track again and it was obvious that the whoops would be the difference maker. Even early on, Jett Lawrence almost went down a couple of times in both sets of whoops when he nose picked the last few in each set.
Phil Nicoletti then went down hard in the back set and would need to be carted off. No update on his condition at this time. Jett Lawrence would end up on top again for Q1 as he just pipped Enzo Lopes for the top time right at the end of the session with a 1:07.465.
[Update: Nicoletti sustained a dislocated wrist in the crash and went to the hospital]
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|10:34.584
|1:07.465
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Enzo Lopes
|10:21.880
|1:08.602
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|11:28.660
|1:08.791
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Pierce Brown
|10:18.191
|1:08.859
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|11:28.578
|1:09.486
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
By the time the 450SX guys came out again, the whoops were starting to turn into jumpers, at least through the first set. Ken Roczen and Justin Cooper were both jumping early on in the session and committed to it throughout. Chase Sexton actually crashed in the whoops in the late stages of the session, as they started to get really notchy about halfway through them.
Despite the crash, Sexton was still the fastest in the session as he fought back against Anderson’s top time in free practice to go down to a 1:06.631. Anderson was still second in the session but nearly a second down as Sexton’s pace was solid aside from his crash.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|10:14.733
|1:06.631
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|10:28.887
|1:07.488
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Christian Craig
|10:12.753
|1:08.195
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10:57.646
|1:08.420
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Eli Tomac
|11:13.644
|1:08.445
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
Second Qualifying Sessions
The second qualifying sessions saw the track cleaned up a lot as there were no C groups today which gave the track crew a ton of time to make sure the track was cleaned up well. Even so, the whoops turned into jumpers right away for many of the 250SX class with only a handful of guys still blitzing the first set on their hot laps.
Stilez Robertson went down pretty hard in the whoops with a few minutes left to go in the second qualifying session for the 250SX class, He would not rejoin the track from there though it appears he’s okay.
Meanwhile, Jett Lawrence set the tone early in the session with a 1:06.470 and that time would not be matched the rest of the way. Max Vohland also went down int eh second set of whoops on the last lap, but he remounted and would be okay as well.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|10:38.954
|1:06.470
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:09.306
|1:07.211
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|10:50.281
|1:07.372
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|10:21.505
|1:07.402
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Pierce Brown
|10:27.044
|1:07.969
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
The final 450SX qualifying session of the day was peculiar because normally everyone has the track figured out, but there were several different lines being used in both rhythm sections. Chase Sexton, for example, was going three-on-off-two-step on-step off-single in the rhythm before the finish on his fast laps which not many other riders were doing.
It was working though as Sexton was right on 1:06-flat for several laps in a row before dipping down to a 1:05.771 with the session wrapping up. Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac were behind him in times, but Sexton was about a half second better than anyone for the second straight sessions. So it’s Sexton P1 in qualifying heading into the night show.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|10:14.733
|1:06.631
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|10:28.887
|1:07.488
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Christian Craig
|10:12.753
|1:08.195
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10:57.646
|1:08.420
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Eli Tomac
|11:13.644
|1:08.445
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F