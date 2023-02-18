Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of RingCentral Stadium in Oakland, California. Today is the rescheduled second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We're back for a momentarily blip of 250SX West today as this was originally Round 2 on the schedule, but was postponed due to flooding in the area back in January. As such, Jett Lawrence comes in with a 16-point advantage in the series, which will see just the one race now and then no racing again for the series until over a month from now.

The big story will be how Cameron McAdoo and RJ Hampshire are feeling today after both of them had big crashes back at Anaheim that hampered their results. Thanks to some gritty rides, they're both in the championship hunt to some degree but a little ways down. We'll see how it goes today.

In the 450SX class, Eli Tomac still leads the championship after his fifth place finish in Tampa last week but the gap is narrower with Chase Sexton only two points back and last week's winner Cooper Webb just four points back.