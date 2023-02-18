Hazard Avoidance

Jason Anderson’s season so far has been interesting. He’s been fast, but largely doesn’t have much to show for it, except for a pair of podiums in Anaheim and Houston. Other than those two races, he hasn’t even been in the top five. The trend continued in Tampa too, with Anderson nearly qualifying fastest and going on to win his heat race. But in the main he got into Justin Barcia and crashed, eventually finishing sixth. As a result, he sits in fourth and is already 20 points behind Tomac. If he’s going to stay relevant in this championship he needs to avoid trouble and snag a podium, possibly even a win, in Oakland. -Hansel

Related: AMA places Anderson on probation following run in with Barcia at Tampa SX

Runner-Up. Again.

Chase Sexton had to be absolutely devasted after throwing away the win in Tampa. The Honda HRC rider was in firm control of the 450SX main, and led 21 laps before crashing all by himself in the whoops, handing the win to Webb. Fortunately for Sexton he still took second, but don’t make the mistake of thinking that’s any consolation for him. Avoiding these kinds of mistakes has been a struggle for Sexton, and while he’s done a great job of cleaning them up, incidents like the one in Tampa have got to be tough to cope with. Bouncing back for a win in Oakland would do wonders for Sexton. -Hansel

The Hill Bros

For the first time since the season opener Josh Hill was back in the 450SX main event, which meant there were two Hills (Justin being the other) in the show again. They might not be in the conversation up front, or even in the top ten, but c’mon, how cool is it that there are two brothers racing against each other in the premier class? The two were battling back and forth throughout the 450SX main event in Tampa, with Justin coming out with the better finish. And how nuts would it be if they found themselves running fourth and fifth in the LCQ as the race wound down? Keep an eye on the duo, it could develop into an interesting storyline as the season unfolds. -Hansel