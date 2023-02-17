Phil Nicoletti is back in action this weekend as 250SX West Region resumes in Oakland. Even though ol’ Philthy is busy getting ready to go racing again and flying all the way across the country, he still had enough time to answer some of your burning questions.

Want to rag on Phil some more? Send a question to the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Question: Since you are tearing it up on the 250 in Supercross, is there any chance you’ll hop on a 450 for some rounds? Also, when will you start transitioning over to the 450 for the outdoor season? Keep up the success!

Your old NY pal Jeff

Nicoletti: Hey, Jeff! Hope all is well! I’m not going to lie; I certainly entertained the idea about racing a few 450 races. But, if I did, I would end up riding them on the 250. Only because I have ZERO time on the new 450. If the chassis were similar, I would ride a 450. I have no base setting with the new 450 and don’t really want to go down that road trying to figure out a SX package. Especially when I need to be riding it outdoors and shaking out the kinks. So, I’ll utilize the break to start logging some time on outdoors. I’m looking forward to riding outdoors. I’ve been riding SX since October, so I’m ready to get some fresh air on a moto track and stretching the throttle cables a bit.