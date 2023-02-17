Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the Oakland Supercross of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Oakland Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Tampa Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Nate Thrasher | 2nd in the main event | 42 points

Hardy Munoz | 10th in the main event | 42 points

Luca Marsalisi| 17th in the main event | 42 points

Note: the Oakland Supercross will be a 250SX West Region event, so pick your riders accordingly!

450SX Class

Josh Hill| 14th in the main event | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

