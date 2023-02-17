Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Oakland Supercross Preview Podcast

February 17, 2023 4:45pm | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the Oakland Supercross of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Oakland Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Tampa Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Nate Thrasher | 2nd in the main event | 42 points

Hardy Munoz | 10th in the main event | 42 points

Luca Marsalisi| 17th in the main event | 42 points

Note: the Oakland Supercross will be a 250SX West Region event, so pick your riders accordingly!

450SX Class

Josh Hill| 14th in the main event | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

