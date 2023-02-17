BK is Back

Ben Kelley (FMF KTM Factory Racing) had quite the impressive start to the 2022 season, starting six-for-six on overall wins at the opening six GNCC events of the year. However, things took a turn for the worse at the Lead Belt National Enduro in Missouri when BK530 suffered a big crash and he suffered a compound fracture to tibia/fibula to his leg as it got crushed against a tree. He underwent surgery on his leg after the crash but was hoping to return to racing before the season ended, but in September, posted he would not be able to race any more events in 2022 as he continued to recover. He underwent surgery to get his dislocated shoulder fixed with hopes of coming out swinging fully healthy in 2023.

While sidelined in July, Kelley also re-signed with FMF KTM Factory Racing. The new deal will keep him with the squad through the 2025 season.

Zacho is Down

In December, the off-road racing scene got shocking news as AmPro Racing Yamaha announced Zach Osborne would be competing in the XC2 class in 2023. The 2020 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion was set to race his #116 YZ250FX until a crash earlier this month resulted in a broken elbow. Bummer for Osborne and the AmPro squad as we know both sides were really excited to have Zacho on the team and back on the GNCC/off-road scene. While he will be sidelined indefinitely, his deal is a two-year contract.