The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 18, at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. This race will be the sixth event of 2023 and will be the fourth 250SX West Region event of the season. Despite being a West Coast race, this weekend’s race will be a little earlier than normal.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Oakland Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
CNBC will also have a next-day re-air of the Oakland Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Sunday/10 p.m. PST Saturday.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season kicks off their season this weekend at the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
OaklandSaturday, February 18
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
Big BuckSaturday, February 18
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|113
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|111
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|109
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|93
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|92
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|75
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|59
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|58
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|54
|5
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
2022 Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|267
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|223
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|181
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|156
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|291
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|229
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|219
|4
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|191
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|191
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|301
|2
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|263
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|239
|4
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|218
|5
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|199
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|272
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|267
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|240
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|167
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|152
Oakland Supercross
General
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Oakland Supercross
Oakland Supercross Race Center
Oakland Supercross 250SX Entry List
Oakland - 250SX West Provisional Entry ListFebruary 18, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Oakland Supercross 450SX Entry List
Oakland - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 18, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Big Buck GNCC
General
Big Buck GNCC
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
RingCentral Coliseum
7000 Joe Morgan Wy
Oakland, CA 94621
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union SC, 29335
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Oakland Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Oakland, California.
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Friday, February 17, Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19
|Friday
|February 17, 2023
|9:00am
|Gates Open
|2:00pm – 7:00pm
|ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
|12:00am
|Gates Close
Saturday, February 18, and Sunday, February 19
|Saturday
|February 18, 2023
|6:00am
|Gates Open
|7:00am – 7:45am
|Youth ATV & Micro Registration
|8:00am
|Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
|8:30am
|50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
|9:15am
|50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
|9:00am
|Amateur ATV Registration
|10:00am
|Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
|10:05am
|Pro ATV Registration
|12:00am – 7:00pm
|Bike Registration - all classes
|1:00pm – 3:00pm
|Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
|1:05pm – 3:45pm
|Youth Bike Registration
|4:00pm
|Youth Bike Race
|5:30pm
|ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
|7:00pm – 7:45pm
|Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
|12:00am
|Gates Close
Sunday, February 19
|Sunday
|February 19, 2023
|6:00am
|Gates Open
|7:00am
|Bike Registration - All Classes
|8:00am
|Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
|10:00am
|Amateur Bike Race #2
|1:00pm – 4:00pm
|Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)