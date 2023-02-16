Last Saturday night we saw not one but two late turnovers that cost the riders in each class a victory. In 250SX, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Nate Thrasher had a seemingly insurmountable lead, only to have Team Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence hunt him down on the last lap and then make a beautiful block pass in the last corner to win by less than two-tenths of a second. And then in the 450SX main Chase Sexton was leading and in position to grab the red plate when he up and tripped in some slippery whoops, handing the lead and the win to Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb. Credit, of course, to Webb for applying pressure and Lawrence for charging down to the last inch. The misfortune of Thrasher and Sexton got us to thinking about other races where what looked like sure winners ended up snatching defeat from the jaws of victory since 2000. Feel free to leave some suggestions on old school races from before that (Johnny O’Mara running out of gas on the last lap at Unadilla in 1986), or more modern races we may have missed. The comment section is there for you.

2001 Unadilla 125 National: Travis Pastrana dominated the first moto and the was half a minute out front in the second when he suddenly lawn-darted himself on a fast uphill double. That handed the win to KTM's Grant Langston and pretty much cost Pastrana a repeat AMA 125 Pro Motocross Championship.