That tight left leads to the first whoops section. Oakland whoops are notorious for deterioration so watch for them to shape up similarly to Tampa’s by the main event. If finding a rhythm through whoops is your jam, Oakland is looking mighty fine.

After a tight left, there is a dragon’s back section, very similarly to how A2’s was lined up.

That leads into a tight right and then a second whoops section and I would expect more of the same. They may start out tough and tricky for qualifying practice but by nightfall, they will slowly fall apart and be susceptible to finding an alternate approach.

A rare middle-of-the-track rhythm section spanning the width of the stadium is up next. Riders will have two options here to start. Going inside will relegate riders to doubling into the section while those that swing wide may be able to triple in. The spacing looks like it’s more conducive to the inside-double setup. Riders would then be able to go 3-3-3-1 and into the next bowl berm. If riders do swing wide, they could conceivably put together a 3-3-3-3. Again, the spacing and angles of the jumps will likely be the decider here and that’s all dependent on the dozer blade.

A 180 sends riders back to the finish line jump, followed by a few single jumps.

Riders fire across the mechanics’ area and riders will sweep across the insides of these corners, drifting out mid-straightaway and then sweeping back to the inside for the next corner. A wall jump sits at the exit of the previous 90-degree corner and this will likely be a scrub competition for who can get their rear tire back to the ground quickest.

The next 180 left dumps riders back into lap two and another lap around Oakland’s layout.

Who’s Hot

Cooper Webb outdueled Chase Sexton en route to his first win of the season. After a so-so Houston, he really needed this win to change the tone of his 2023.

Chase Sexton didn’t get the win (again), but his form is simply incredible. The mental battle will be interesting to watch here.

Aaron Plessinger grabbed a podium after flirting with this type of finish throughout January. He mentioned that the pace wasn’t problematic in Houston and proved it in Tampa.

Justin Cooper has gone 7-7 in his two cameo appearances thus far and looked great doing it. How many more will he enter?