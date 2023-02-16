The Northern California round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in Oakland, California. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.
450SX
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis is out following a big crash in Houston, in which he sustained a concussion. He’s out for Oakland, and the team currently has no timetable for his return.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is out after incurring serious injuries while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin hurt his wrist before San Diego and hasn’t raced since. At time of posting Red Bull KTM hadn’t responded to our request regarding Musquin’s status for Oakland. It seems unlikely he’ll line up, however.
Alex Ray – Thumb | Out
Comment: Ray broke his thumb in Tampa and will miss some action in the upcoming weeks.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is unlikely to race supercross in 2023 due to a torn right Achilles tendon.
Justin Starling – Eye, Knee | In
Comment: Starling had a big crash in Tampa, which required stitches. He’s apparently an animal, however, and is going to tough it out in Oakland.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out indefinitely due to a knee injury sustained during practice. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
250SX West
Derek Drake – Neck | In
Comment: Drake sustained a fracture to his left humeral head/neck in his shoulder in San Diego. He’s back in action for Oakland.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.
Kyle Greeson – Back | Out
Comment: Greeson is out due to a burst to his L3 vertebrae sustained before the season.
Carson Mumford – Calf | Out
Comment: Mumford was slated to return to action this weekend, but a calf injury will delay his return until Seattle.
250SX East
Vince Friese – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: There are no updates on Friese at this time. The official word at the beginning of the season is that he’s sidelined, and at this point, we have no new information.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker is out with a fractured arm, which he suffered while practicing before the season.
Preston Kilroy – Wrists
Comment: Kilroy is out after breaking both wrists in Houston.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist
Comment: Marchbanks broke his wrist during pre-season training and remains out of action.
Cullin Park - Head, Shoulder
Comment: Park banged up his head and shoulder in Tampa and sustained a grade three shoulder separation. He's working toward being ready for Arlington.
Nick Romano – Knee
Comment: Romano is likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, sustained while practicing following a shoulder injury.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone
Comment: Shimoda is recovering following a collarbone break. There is no timetable on his return.
Jalek Swoll – Arm
Comment: Swoll underwent surgery for a broken arm and is in the recovery process. Talon Hawkins is filling in for him while he’s out.