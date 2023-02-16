The Northern California round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in Oakland, California. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis is out following a big crash in Houston, in which he sustained a concussion. He’s out for Oakland, and the team currently has no timetable for his return.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is out after incurring serious injuries while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin hurt his wrist before San Diego and hasn’t raced since. At time of posting Red Bull KTM hadn’t responded to our request regarding Musquin’s status for Oakland. It seems unlikely he’ll line up, however.

Alex Ray – Thumb | Out

Comment: Ray broke his thumb in Tampa and will miss some action in the upcoming weeks.