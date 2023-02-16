GNCC Racing Gears Up for Round One This Weekend in South Carolina

Main image by Ten4 Media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) is ready to go this weekend, February 18-19, with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck event in Union, South Carolina.

On Saturday the Pro ATV racers will take to the course with Phoenix Racing Yamaha’s Brycen Neal leading the way as he earned his first National Championship in 2022. Neal will be sporting the number one plate for the season and is aiming to defend his title with back-to-back championship seasons.

Unfortunately for seven-time National Champion WFR/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Walker Fowler, he will be sidelined for the start of the 2023 season as he has suffered a preseason injury.

Hunter Hart Racing/Ithaca Recreation Sports/Fly Racing’s Hunter Hart who finished third overall in the series last year will be looking to come out swinging and battle for that top spot on the podium. Richardson Racing/Action Off-Road/Kenda’s Cole Richardson and Pierce Performance/GBC/Action Off-Road/Active Waste Solution’s John Glauda Jr. will also be looking to battle at the front of the pack and make a run for the number one position throughout the season.

Action Off-Road/Pro Graphx/Kenda/Pierce Performance’s Jay Shadron & Stewart Boys Racing/GBC/Pierce Performance/Focus X’s Wyatt Wilkin made the move up to XC1 this season after Shadron earned the XC2 Championship and Wilkin finished in the runner up position. This makes Steven Harrell Racing/BNR Motosports/Kenda/HMF’s Steve Harrell and Owens Racing/Osburn Off-Road/Moose Racing/OBOR’s Branden Owens two of the front-runners in XC2 to battle for a coveted win in the class.

In the 4x4 Pro class eyes will be on Ryco Racing/Kenda Tires/KMK Off-Road/Elite Graphics Cody Collier as he earned the National Championship last year, but he will have his work cut out for him as a handful of other 4x4 riders are looking to excel this season. Pro Row 784/GBC/BNR/Victory Golf Carts Brandon Frazier and Stewart Boys Racing/Action Off-Road/DeRisi/HMF’s Haedyn Mickelson are looking to battle up front and make a run at that number one plate for the year.

The WXC Pro Women’s class will be one to keep an eye on as Hurricane Hannah/Fly Racing/OBOR Tires/HMF’s Hannah Hunter looks to defend her third National Championship this season. However, Team Pickens/GBC Tires/Yamaha Racing/Fly Racing’s Traci Pickens and Elioff Racing/BNR Motorsports/GBC/Fly Racing’s Jessica Elioff are looking to put a stop to her winning ways and battle for that top spot this weekend in South Carolina.

Also taking place on Saturday will be Micro ATV and Motorcycle racing, Youth ATV racing and Youth Motorcycle racing.