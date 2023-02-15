Sometimes when we walk around and film all of these shiny factory Supercross machines, we forget about the riders that are two lanes over in the pits. You know, the ones that are paying for their way to the races, building their own bikes, driving to the races, living in their vans. The backbone of our sport! The privateers! The ones you and I can relate to the most! Dudes that are out there because they love to race their dirt bike and hope to make enough money to get to the next race. You know, those guys! Well this video is all about those riders. We walked around A2 and met a mix of privateers that have it good and not so good, but all of them have created their own paths in the sport we all love so much. This is how the other half live.

Note: This video was filmed on press day before the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Riders: Alex Nagy, Logan Karnow, Josh Greco, Alex Ray, Kevin Moranz, Lane Shaw

Main Image: Align Media