Yeah! Round five of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series was all the way east out in Tampa, Florida, and was in some ways, a copy of last week in Houston, really. We’ll get into why later on, but it was good to be back in Florida. The weather there cannot be beat this time of the year, that’s for sure. The massive rain we predicted for Saturday never came, it was light. And then the series again threw itself into a blender for us as well, which was neat.

After press day on Friday and again during practice on Saturday, I had more than a few riders tell me about the dirt and how hard it was. One of them told me, "It’s like Anaheim or something out there." None of the Florida compounds have anything like what was laid down in Tampa. It was a bit of a curveball for the riders and teams.

I grabbed a bunch of interviews after the races from some riders, so I gave you some of the best stuff they gave me and broke it down. If I didn’t talk about your favorite rider here, blame them for not talking to me.

And away we go!

So yeah, the similarities to last week’s race. We had a rider named Chase Sexton who was blazing fast in practice and in his heat in Houston, and he even passed Eli Tomac and dropped him in said heat which, yeah, never happens. Then in the main he got to within a second of ET but couldn’t get it done and took second.

It was a real clutch, impressive ride by Tomac to overcome the raw speed of Sexton.

This week Sexton was again impressive in practice all day long. I think he’s been the quickest rider in nine-straight sessions now, which is unbelievable really.

“I mean, honestly, I don’t even know why I even try to go fastest out there because it doesn’t matter. It’s really an ego thing,” Sexton told me after the race.

Sexton won his heat in impressive fashion and then grabbed the holeshot in the main, prompting WHOEVER was running the Racer X Twitter account to tweet, “He gone,” on the first lap. What an idiot that guy is.

But Cooper Webb was right there the whole time despite not looking great at any point during the day and just wouldn’t let go. He had his meat hooks into Sexton and couldn't be shaken off, and not even a huge almost-crash late in the main affected Webb. Sexton went down in the whoops and Webb took off with the win. It was a real clutch, impressive ride by Webb to overcome the raw speed of Sexton.