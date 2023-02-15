We’ve heard this decision didn’t go over well with every team. Our Steve Matthes heard that one team, in fact, felt like removing those two whoops made it easier on the competition and neutralized an advantage. Now we can dig deeper. There’s always this rumor that Roger De Coster holds extra power or sway over track builders, and they’ll take his word over others. From De Coster’s days at Suzuki with Ricky Carmichael, who usually wasn’t as strong in whoops as competitors like Chad Reed and James Stewart, to today, where De Coster’s KTM riders like Cooper Webb or Marvin Musquin have not been the best in whoops, there’s always a specter that De Coster tries to get tracks changed to help his guys.

This week, Feld Motor Sports' Mike Muye explained to us how decisions get made on track changes, hoping to put some of these rumors to rest. Here’s how the process worked in Tampa:

“Prior to the start of practice, some riders mentioned the need to remove one whoop at the end of the lane to provide more time for the bike to settle before making the turn leading up to the triple,” said Muye. “So, we did. After watching practice, our team (both Feld and AMA) felt it to still be unsafe as several riders we witnessed had near issues. So, we (Feld and AMA) decided removing an additional whoop was the best and safest option. It should be noted that we never take a single team or rider’s advice on track adjustments. If approached with a concern by a team or rider, we’ll immediately ask other teams and riders for their input. This provides us with a collective decision for the better, rather than one individual’s preference.”