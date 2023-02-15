Obviously fourth is not where you want to be, but you did gap [Eli] Tomac there, so are there positives in things like that even on a night like tonight?

No, absolutely. He’s normally out front, like I don’t know what was going on there, but we all have our off days. It was a bummer for us to not be on the podium, but again, for what it all was, to end up with a fourth place, and not really sure what it did with all the points but I had a lot of the top guys also behind me so that helped us out a lot. And yeah, of course, leaving Eli a little bit and having a cushion towards the back and after a long week like that, there’s a lot of positives to take away.

Adam Cianciarulo | 12th in 450SX

Take us through your day today and take us through everything from the racing tonight.

Adam Cianciarulo: Yeah, much better day for me overall, probably my best day practice wise so far. I felt like I had a lot more pace and it didn’t feel super-fast to me kind of like it has the first few races. You know, you take a long time off of these events and the intensity feels like everything’s coming at you pretty fast. So, it’s starting to slow down for me a little bit. Got the bike in a great spot, the guys are doing great there. Obviously, main event, started out front. I was stoked where I was at. I think I was P4. Just was a little indecisive in the whoops in terms of jumping and skimming. I felt pretty dialed skimming the whoops today and just started to jump and got in there a little hot and a little forward and crashed. And, yeah, it dropped me back. Then made another little mistake and ended up crashing in the whoops again from the other lane. [Laughs] Obviously that was not part of the gameplan, just sometimes the mistakes compound like that. And I definitely don’t feel like it was from like overly pushing or anything like that. It’s just like, shit happens sometimes. It’s unfortunate but much better day overall. And a lot more of those to go.