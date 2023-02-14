MX Sports Pro Racing Appoints Roy Janson as Commissioner of Motocross

Morgantown, West Virginia – MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers and producers of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, announced today the appointment of long-time industry figurehead Roy Janson as Commissioner of Motocross. This newly created position will align within the overall structure of MX Sports Pro Racing and American motocross as a whole.

The Commissioner of Motocross will serve as an invaluable liaison between MX Sports Pro Racing and the various entities that constitute the overall structure of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, including AMA Pro Racing, the event organizers that comprise the championship calendar, and the community of commercial entities that participate in the series. The Commissioner will take on specific assignments working within the existing management structure of MX Sports Pro Racing, including planning and operational matters that range outside the issues of competition and race officiating. The role of Commissioner will also include supporting the efforts of existing MX Sports Pro Racing staff members and will allow the Commissioner to identify and support future staff members who will help shepherd American motocross into its next half century of competition. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is recognized worldwide as the sport's premier competition for professional motocross.

“The promotion to such a prestigious position as Commissioner of Motocross allows me the opportunity to complete my journey within this business in a wonderful role and at the same time allows me the opportunity to be part of this remarkable sport as it begins a new and exciting future with the creation of the SuperMotocross League,” explained Janson. “The new SuperMotocross World Championship and the cooperative structure that brings together the entities and resources of Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing will allow the sport to protect and promote the individual integrity of the disciplines of Supercross and Pro Motocross, while adding the people’s championship at the culmination of each season. Each year, the SuperMotocross World Championship will answer the question that all of us as fans ask ourselves each season–who is the best of the best? While I’ve been blessed to have enjoyed a lifetime career in the sport of motorcycle racing, I’m pleased to be here as our sport begins its next chapter and I’m a believer that our future has never been brighter.”