Honda HRC officially introduced their 2023 AMA Supercross and Motocross racing lineup on Friday in Murrieta, California. The 450 team will consist of the returning Chase Sexton alongside rookie Colt Nichols, while the 250 program will have Jett and Hunter Lawrence splitting coasts with rookie Chance Hymas making select appearances in the 250SX East Region. All five riders ripped some Honda CRF125F machines around Blackmore Ranch before catching up with us to preview their 2023 expectations.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Simon Cudby

Extra film courtesy of Honda Racing Corporation.