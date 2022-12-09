One year later Bailey was back on the 500, with Rick Johnson on the 250, and rounding out an all-Honda Team USA was Johnny O’Mara on the 125. This was arguably the most dominant Team USA of all time, as they went 1-2, 1-2, and 1-2 in three motos (and almost literally 1-1 as Bailey and RJ went across the finish line in the last moto arm-in-arm). Of course it was O’Mara’s amazing performances in his two 125 motos, where he beat everyone but his two American teammates, that stole the headlines. His performance was historic in another way: O’Mara became the first rider to win in the MXdN and Trophee des Nations on all three sizes of motorcycle: 500 (’81, ’82, ’84), 250 (’81, ’82, ’84), and 125 (’86).

For 1989, the original plan was to have Rick Johnson on the 250, as he had already come back from his wrist injury at the ’89 Gatorback National back in March. He even won the 250cc U.S. Grand Prix at Unadilla, topping French sensation Jean-Michel Bayle. But then Johnson hurt his wrist again and Jeff Stanton was called up to ride the 250 in Germany for Team USA. This was the beginning of a dominant three-year run with Team USA for Stanton. Also on the team was America’s all-time best rider in the MXoN, Jeff Ward, who would end up 7-0 when a member of Team USA in this race, plus 2-0 in the old Trophee races for 250s.

The legendary B team came along in 1992 after several top riders—including Stanton, Ward, Damon Bradshaw, and Mike Kiedrowski, as well as GP riders Donny Schmit and Trampas Parker—all passed on the MXdN in Australia, as there were still a couple of outdoor nationals to be run. Even De Coster passed on the chance to be team manager again, as he was no longer with Team Honda. So the AMA tasked then-MX/SX competition director Roy Janson as team manager, and he went with MXdN rookies Jeff Emig (125) and Mike LaRocco (250) as well as GP veteran Billy Liles, who had actually raced the Nations before—for Luxembourg in 1989! No matter, Team USA won for the 12th straight year.

Team USA’s epic winning streak would finally end in 1994 at Roggenburg, Switzerland, when the underrated British trio of Kurt Nicoll, Paul Malin, and Rob Herring posted an epic upset. The Yanks would narrowly lose again the next year in Slovakia, giving them their first losing streak since the 1970s.