This week’s news and developments weren't all fun and games. On Wednesday there was a celebration of life for Coy Gibbs at the Joe Gibbs Racing HQ in Huntersville, North Carolina, just above Charlotte. The race shop was filled with maybe 2,000 people who knew Coy, either through his time in football, auto racing, or of course the JGRMX team, plus friends he met along the way—and he made a lot of friends. It was called a celebration of life, but it was more of a somber occasion, as Coy's family and a few very close friends remembered him with stories and prayers. Coy had a huge impact on many people's lives, and the outpouring of support for his family after he passed unexpectedly, at age 49, was a testament to what a downright great man he was. Each of his four children—as well as his wife, Heather, and his father, Coach Joe Gibbs—got up and spoke about what he meant to them, and it was quite honestly difficult to keep the tears back just hearing the grief in their voices. Coy himself would have hated all the attention, as one of them said, but for everyone there to honor him, it was a chance to remember just how generous, funny, supportive, and inspiring he was. It was also a heavy reminder of just how precious our time on earth is, and that we should all make the most of every moment that we have….

Roczen Said So... (Keefer)

If it's good enough for Kenny, it's good enough for us, right? Yesterday I got to swing a leg over the 2023 Suzuki RM-Z450/250 and had a great time. Why would I even say I had a great time? Well, some of you out there think the Suzuki motocross models are no good, or since they have a kickstarter, it's dated technology. And you're not wrong about that. However, that doesn't mean they’re less fun to ride. The RM-Z450 hasn't been updated since 2018, and the RM-Z250 since 2019, but I still had a great time riding the hills of Glen Helen Raceway on both! My opinionated test rider (Big Air Tod) and I broke both bikes down for an upcoming Racer X Films video, where we talk about the price range these two bikes need to be in for you to possibly purchase one. Some people have been emailing me saying that they can't get a "new" Suzuki for much cheaper than a new Honda, so this got me thinking if the juice is worth the squeeze. However, I have seen blow out deals out there. Is full MSRP worth it for dated tech? Probably not, right? We’ll break all of this down and then some on an upcoming video. Also, look for the latest Garage Build coming to our lovely website as well. We are full of Suzuki content lately!