Results Archive
Arenacross
Albany
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 1996 Honda CR125 Garage Build

December 9, 2022 2:00pm | by: &

Build: Brett Smith and Fredericktown Yamaha | wewentfast.com

Photos: Mitch Kendra

Video: Alexander Glass and Brett Smith | cottagecreativehouse.com

This was simply about feeling 17 years old again—but it didn’t start with a bike. It started with the ultimate nudge: a sticker kit. As a belated Christmas gift, Throttle Jockey sent me a graphics set to fit a 1996 Honda CR125. It even included my old District 14 riding number, #809. This is a bike I hadn’t owned in 25 years. Within minutes of opening the package I said to myself, “Well, now we have to go find a CR125.”

Parts List:

FREDERICKTOWN YAMAHA

Moral Support, High Fives, Shop Space and Professional Mechanic; Bearings, Bolt Kits, Chain, Sprockets, Brakes, Genuine Honda OEM Parts and Much More

fredericktownmoto.com

 

WOSSNER PISTONS

Piston, Connecting Rod, Bearings, Gaskets

wossnerpistons.com

 

DH1 MODS

Complete Engine Rebuild and Vapor Honing

@dh1mods

 

BLENDZALL

Ultra Racing Castor Premix, Hy-Speed Gear Lube for 2-Stroke Engines

blendzall.com

 

DAVID ALLEN

Hard Parts Restoration. Rebuilt Silencer, Vapor Honed Swingarm, Carburetor, Hubs, Calipers and More

@throwbackmxguy

 

THROTTLE JOCKEY

Graphics Kit

throttlejockey.com

 

MICHELIN

StarCross 5 Medium (front and rear)

michelinman.com/motorcycle

 

834 MOTO

Exhaust Restoration and Cleaning

eightthreefourmoto.com

 

PHOENIX HANDLEBARS

78 Bars (80mm Height), Grips and Donuts

phoenixhandlebars.com

 

RIGHT-A-WAY POWDERCOATING

Powdercoated Frame and Subframe

rightawaypowdercoating.com

 

MCR SUSPENSION

Fork/Shock Rebuild and Re-Valve

mcrsuspension.com

 

KSR WHEELS

D.I.D. Dirt Star Rims Laced by Keith at KSR

ksrwheels.net

 

ICW RADIATORS

Straightened and Braced Radiators, Fixed Leaks

icwradiators.com

1996 Honda CR125 Project 809 Garage Build

  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra
  • Mitch Kendra

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

Read Now
February 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now