After a two-round pilot season in 2022, SX Global, promoters of the round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), has announced a six-round championship schedule for 2023. The two 2022 events took place in October, but the 2023 schedule will begin in July and run through the end of November, with races in Great Britain, France, Asia, Germany, Canada, and Australia. Below is the full schedule and press release from SX Global:

The following press release is from SX Global:

SX Global Announces Provisional 2023 Calendar

Six FIM World Supercross Championship Events

Delivering on its Promise to Take Supercross Global to Fans Across the World, SX Global Confirms WSX Championship Rounds for Australia, UK, France, Germany, Canada, and Southeast Asia

AUSTRALIA – After two highly successful pilot events in 2022 that saw more than 85,000 fans enjoy world-class supercross action in Cardiff, Wales and Melbourne, Australia, SX Global today announced six events for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). The 2023 schedule will expand the championship’s global footprint with FIM-sanctioned Championship rounds in France, Germany, and Canada, while also returning to Australia and the UK. The championship will also expand into Southeast Asia, with the exact location to be announced in the near future.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see our vision for a truly global supercross championship steadily coming to fruition. Our goals, while ambitious, are clear to elevate supercross to a global audience through a truly international calendar of events, visit diverse destinations that have well-established and passionate fan bases, and visit new regions where supercross can grow and flourish,” said SX Global CEO, Adam Bailey. “We believe the 2023 schedule delivers on these promises, yet it’s only the tip of the spear. We have so much more room for growth in regions across the globe that are hungry to witness this incredible spectacle, firsthand. We are only scratching the surface of our long-term plan for WSX.”

FIM Motocross Commission Director Mr Antonio Alia Portela said, “After a successful 2022 debut season, SX Global is bringing the FIM World Supercross Championship to new countries. World Supercross enters a new era which will see the series expand to countries and venues worldwide, much to the delight of its many fans. And this is only the beginning, we are confident that many more countries will join the Championship in the near future.”