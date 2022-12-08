Main image by Kellen Brauer

RJ Hampshire is now a race winner both in supercross and motocross, but he’s still just been a tick off when it comes to fighting for the championship. Heading into 2023, Hampshire hopes to turn that all around and finally break through for some championship success at the professional level. He’ll be racing 250SX West, at least that’s the plan for now, and he’ll be staying in California during the West Coast swing to continue training and riding.

We chatted with Hampshire about preparing for the what he hopes to be a championship season for him and how his second year with the new FC 250 will be different than last year.

Racer X: Last year was good. Obviously, you got the win, but I think you were missing a couple steps that you wanted to get a little bit higher, a little closer to both championships. How do you rate it, and how do you turn that into what you want to do in ’23?

RJ Hampshire: I can’t be too hard about it. It was still my best year supercross-wise, and my first win. There were definitely struggles, but we grinded through it. It’s all about building. We learned a lot. It builds myself, builds my personality and my character. So, that was cool. Outdoors I rode well towards the end. I’m just excited. Another year with these guys. Continue to grow our relationship. Last year we had a bunch of new guys come in and seem to be gelling really well, even us riders throughout the week and stuff. Making a lot of progress. This bike, the 250 Husqvarna, has made a lot of progress just since racing in outdoors. These guys went to work, and we’ve got a really good bike this year.

Getting back on supercross after the season ended, what kind of changes or adjustments have you made to the bike that you feel is already really positive compared to what you ended the year with last year?

Right away we did a huge engine test that Austria was a part of. I got to put a lot of input in on that. Spent a couple weeks out here in California. Right away ever since that, it’s been a huge progress. Having Hanny on our team as the test guy helped out quite a bit, also. He’s got us all on a pretty good setting. Just now kind of making small, little changes here and there. Don’t really want to get too far away from what we know. I felt like I struggled kind of with that last year. Every change I made, I didn’t really know what the bike was going to do. So, just kind of stick with what I know. Like I said, small changes, a little bit of progress here and there. But I’m excited. It’s going to be a good year.