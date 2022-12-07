Whirlwind aside, was it kind of refreshing in a sense to not have just two months off? You had five months, in this case six months almost, to kind of almost regroup at this mid-stage of your career. So, has it been kind of nice to just have a refreshing couple months to not think too much about racing and riding?

Yeah, it was huge for me, man. It was something where I now enjoy racing and riding my dirt bike again. I know it sounds so cliche, but it’s tough. It’s a grind, to be at the top level at any point, really. It’s really hard. So, for me, it was just a total reset to appreciate racing, get that love for the sport back. For me, get healthy again and reset. It was probably my worst year I’ve had ever, or in a long time. Just getting my head space back and becoming a dad was huge for me. It was something that has been amazing. I think it also gave us just more time to actually test the bike. I’ve been riding supercross and testing since September. So, instead of cramming it into two months we were able to now cram it in four months, and I feel like we’ve made massive strides.

You said it wasn’t a very good year last year. So, was it one where you just kind of try to forget everything, or do you take some stuff that you learned last year that you can kind of apply to what’s going to happen this year?

I don't think you forget. I don’t ever want to feel that way again. I told someone earlier, it’s a very frustrating thing when you’re not able to ride or race to your potential. So, it was tough. I think we learned a lot on how far off, at least for me, we really were with setup. So, I think it’s something that we kind of went to the drawing board and as a group. It hasn’t been easy. It’s tough with a new bike and it’s tough when there’s so many different directions that you can go with a motorcycle. It’s been good to just dial in things. I’m not the easiest guy to deal with, for sure, but I know what I’ve wanted, and I’ve been pretty stern on that. So, it’s been good. We’re in a good spot, I think physically, mentally. I’m ready to go win again. I know I can be a contender. I actually really am looking forward to racing. It’s been a while. I enjoyed the shit out of Paris, going racing with the top guys. Like I said, I think it has kind of reset my love for the sport.