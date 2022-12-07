How Wiseco Developed Their Best KTM 350 and 450 Pistons Yet

There’s no question KTM is a frontrunners in the dirt bike industry. They’ve routinely made technological and engineering advancements consistently every year. In the last several years, KTM has added power to its engines while reducing weight and extracted weight from their chassis and improved their bikes' handling through geometry and suspension refinements. These are impressive feats. However, perhaps even more impressive is how one aftermarket company, Wiseco, keeps up and sets the bar even higher.

Wiseco has been in the piston business for over 80 years. They were in lockstep with the industry, deploying their expertise in the early 2000s when the transition to four-stroke dirt bikes was in its infancy. Today, Wiseco continues finding innovative ways to maintain pace with OEMs like KTM and improve upon OEM designs. Wiseco's specialty is providing customers with products that offer more performance and durability than the OEM equivalent. One of Wiseco's latest developments is a new piston for KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna 350 and 450cc dirt bikes. How Wiseco designed and developed this new piston and brought it to market is a fascinating feat of engineering.