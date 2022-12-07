I remember talking to you guys a little bit last year and one of the things you guys were struggling with was things that you would work on during the week sometimes wouldn’t translate into the weekend. Do you feel like throughout the year you guys kind of ironed through that, and you feel that that’s a problem that’s solved now going into ’23?

Yeah. I think what I learned from last year is just ride what you brung to the race. It may be hard some days, but there will be some adjustments. You just can’t make it too major. You can’t turn a race day into a test day. That never really works. That’s something I learned in outdoors and just kind of keeping it consistent. Ride what you know and don’t make huge changes. If I did that a little bit better last year, I think I would have been in a little bit better of a spot. But, overall, I think I just take it race by race. I definitely think we are in a way, way better spot than we were last year. Big window. I think I’m ready to have fun. I think everybody sticking behind me is ready to have fun. I’m ready to win some races and hopefully contend for this championship.

At this stage of the off-season, there’s still a month left to race, but like you said, you’re not making too many changes on the bike right now. So, what are some things you’re still wanting to iron out before we go racing in a month?

I really don’t have much. If these guys come up with something that they want to try or they want me to try, I’m game for it. But overall, my base right now is good. I’m loving it. I can predict what it’s going to do. There’s consistency. I’m flowing on it. It’s really fun right now. I’m enjoying riding this bike and I’m enjoying the off-season.

From an outsider’s perspective, the year before last year, you were battling for wins in some cases, and then it was a little tough but sometimes you’d get on the podium this past year. You still always seemed to be happy and have a smile on your face. So, at the end of the day, what is satisfying for you? Are you happy when you go to the race and you feel like you gave it everything and the bike felt good, or do you want a specific podium result, a goal, a win?

At the end of the day, it’s hard for me not to be mad in races I don’t get top five, or I don’t get the best finishes. Obviously, I’m going to be mad or I’m going to be upset with myself, but it’s hard for me to get mad because look at what I do for a living. A lot of people would kill for this job. I recognize that. It’s always fun to me to race. A lot of these guys don’t get along, but in reality, I’m racing a bunch of my buddies that I grew up racing with. So, really how could you be mad at that? I think I’m going to go into this year, and I want to win some races, definitely. I’ve already got the third. I’ve got the second. I want to win races. I want to contend for this championship. I know I have the ability. I just got to put my money where my mouth is and just sack up and do it. I know I have the talent. I know I can be up there. I know I belong up there, especially now with the bike working as good as it is. It’s just on me. I need to put everything together and just put my all into it. I know I can do it.