Now that you’ve got a year on this bike under your belt too, how much have you learned and do you feel like you can carry that into next year?

Yeah, absolutely. I feel a lot more comfortable on the bike. We did a big two weeks of testing when we first came back to supercross. So, we definitely made some good improvements I feel like, with the chassis, and even motor-wise, for sure. Now this year, I really haven’t touched my suspension yet. Still riding the same suspension, I feel comfortable on. I don’t feel like it does anything weird on me. So, I’ve been riding the same stuff every day, so I’m just learning the bike and pretty much know what it’s going to do, which is a huge confidence boost, especially for the whoops.

So, at this stage, if you’re not really changing too much, is it kind of like frustrating that it’s still a month away that you have to wait to race, or are you just kind of excited to just kick back and not focus too much on the next month?

Also I feel like I’m in a good spot with the bike, so now it kind of just leaves the focus on making myself better, stronger, being able to push hard for fifteen minutes and just really building my strength and everything like that. It definitely takes the focus off the bike. I don’t have to worry about the bike. I just have to worry about myself. So, that’s perfect.

In terms of building, what kind of expectations are you putting on yourself for this coming year?

So, I pretty much feel like I can be a top-five guy supercross. I feel like that’s a realistic goal for me, considering I’ve pretty much done four main events still, which is hard to believe but that’s how the sport goes. It happens. So, I feel confident and ready to be a top-five guy in supercross. I want to get some podiums in outdoors this year and some moto wins, for sure. Then I want to try and want that SuperMotocross Championship at the end of the year. Just try and keep that steady building all the way to the end.

Are you doing west?

Yes, west for sure.

Is it kind of nice in that sense that it’s a little bit more like home? You’re staying in California, on the west coast a little bit more often?

Yeah, absolutely. I’ve got a house 15 minutes from here, so you pretty much do the first four rounds out of your house. You don’t even have to stay at a hotel. So, that definitely makes it easier for your routines and just having your program as strong as possible. I’ve always wanted to do A1.