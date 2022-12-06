Fox Racing Releases GOAT Special Edition Collection Gear Line Honoring Ricky Carmichael

Text/images from Fox Racing

There’s no argument: Ricky Carmichael is the Greatest of All Time. His legendary battles, undefeated seasons, and iconic Fox Racing graphics are burned into our collective memories. The GOAT Special Edition Collection reinvents three Ricky Carmichael Replica kits, handpicked by RC himself to honor significant moments from his career. To Ricky, these graphics have “more meaning than just racing.”

The first graphic, known as Vertigo, commemorates his final Supercross race in Orlando in 2007. While he took second to Bubba Stewart that night, the story behind the race—his twins were born at 3 AM on Friday, he was helicoptered to the start Saturday, and with little sleep had, in his own words, “the most epic frickin’ races of my life”—shows that sometimes winning is a matter of perspective.